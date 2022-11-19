Alicia Keys: Live at iTunes Festival

Not Available

The extraodinary Alicia Keys rocked the house on Friday (September 28) during her headline performance at the 28th date of the 2012 'iTunes Festival' held at The Roundhouse venue in London, England! During her over one hour long concert, the 31-year-old R&B diva performed a lot of her most classic hits, as well as a few new tracks; including her latest official single "Girl On Fire", the recently-debuted new cut "Not Even The King", but also AK wanted to treat her London fans with an exclusive, the 'world premiere' of a brand new track off "Girl On Fire" (the album), the stunning ballad "Brand New Me"