Alicia Keys - MTV Unplugged

01. Intro Alicia's Prayer (A Capella) [1:11] 02. Karma [2:10] 03. Heartburn [3:03] 04. A Woman's Worth [3:30] 05. Unbreakable [4:34] 06. How Come You Don't Call Me [5:23] 07. If I Was Your Woman [4:04] 08. If I Ain't Got You [4:06] 09. Every Little Bit Hurts [4:01] 10. Streets Of New York (City Life) [7:35] 11. Wild Horses (Featuring Adam Levine) [6:04] 12. Diary [5:33] 13. You Don't Know My Name [3:35] 14. Stolen Moments [5:14] 15. Fallin' [5:10] 16. Love It Or Leave It Alone (Featuring Mos Def and Common)/Welcome To Jamrock (Featuring Damian Marley, Mos Def, Common and friends) [9:20]