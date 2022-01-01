Alicia Keys: Rock In Rio

Not Available

Alicia Keys at Cidade do Rock, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on September 15, 2013. Setlist: 01. Karma / 02. You Don't Know My Name / 03. Listen to Your Heart / 04. A Woman's Worth / 05. Un-Thinkable (I'm Ready) / 06. Try Sleeping with a Broken Heart / 07. Fallin' (with Maria Gadú) / 08. I'll Be There for You / You're All I Need to Get By (Marvin Gaye & Tammi Terrell cover) / 09. When It's All Over / 10. Limitedless / 11. Unbreakable / 12. Brand New Me / 13. If I Ain't Got You / 14. No One / 15. New Day / 16. Girl on Fire / 17. Empire State of Mind, Part II: Broken Down