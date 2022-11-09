1979

Alien

  • Horror
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 25th, 1979

Studio

Brandywine Productions

During its return to the earth, commercial spaceship Nostromo intercepts a distress signal from a distant planet. When a three-member team of the crew discovers a chamber containing thousands of eggs on the planet, a creature inside one of the eggs attacks an explorer. The entire crew is unaware of the impending nightmare set to descend upon them when the alien parasite planted inside its unfortunate host is birthed.

Cast

Sigourney WeaverLt. Ellen Louise Ripley
Tom SkerrittArthur Koblenz Dallas
Veronica CartwrightJoan Marie Lambert
Harry Dean StantonSamuel Elias Brett
John HurtGilbert Ward Kane
Ian HolmAsh

View Full Cast >

Images