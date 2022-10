Not Available

It's fear that they seek! Dr. Schroder listens to her criminally insane patient as he recounts the story of the murder of his four friends. Chip implants, government mind control, Russian military, and Alien visitors form the puzzle pieces of this science fiction thriller. A search for the answers leads to the mind-bending truth...it's our fear that they seek. The Aliens are HERE and they show only disgust for what the human race has become.