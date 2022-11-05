Alien Encounters from New Tomorrowland

Not Available

Robert Urich, the legendary Jim Street in 'S.W.A.T.', is the host of this voyage around the UFO's and its mystery. From New Tomorrowland, in Disneyland, Urich talks about UFO, contacts, evidences of its arrives, abductions, military documents and other things what surround this controversial thematic. From the 30's years until the present, the UFOs always have been there very close to us, everyday, every time. Exists the aliens?, in truth they come to the Earth?, could it be a fiction created by the military? And the last and most important question: if they exists, would they will be our friends...or our enemies?