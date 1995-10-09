1995

Alien Nation: Body and Soul

  • Science Fiction

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

October 9th, 1995

Studio

20th Century Fox Television

Sikes and Francisco are called in to a case when a mysterious young girl, who looks part Newcomer, part human, appears. Her huge, brutish counterpart tries to free her from the precinct, and their bizarre relationship turns out to be the result of a slaveship medical experiment. Meanwhile, Cathy and Matt are going to sex school, in preparation of becoming intimate, while Buck distresses his parents by his anti-human opinions.

Cast

Eric PierpointGeorge Francisco
Michele ScarabelliSusan Francisco
Lauren WoodlandEmily Francisco
Sean SixBuck Francisco
Terri TreasCathy Frankel
Jeffrey MarcusAlbert Einstein

