1996

Alien Nation: Millennium

  • Science Fiction
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 1st, 1996

Studio

National Studios Inc.

It's 1999, and as the end of the millenium approaches, people are attempting to find spiritual enlightenment. But a few people want to skip all the work that entails, and a holy Tenktonese relic in the hands of a heretic is giving them a shortcut. But it's not quite as easily controlled as she says.

Cast

Gary GrahamDetective Matt Sikes
Eric PierpointGeorge Francisco
Michele ScarabelliSusan Francisco
Terri TreasCathy Frankel
Lauren WoodlandEmily Francisco
Sean SixBuck Francisco

View Full Cast >

Images