Alien Souls

Not Available

Slava, a successful businessman discovers his beloved wife, Olga is having an affair with Paul, a penniless young writer. Consumed with jealousy and bitterness but, in an attempt to save his marriage, Slava offers Paul $300,000 to kill Olga. He records the conversation on a dictaphone, believing that Olga, on hearing the recording, will immediately break up with Paul when she discovers his willingness to kill her for money. On the eve of the ‘murder’, Slava plays the tape for Olga to hear. However, instead of shock, Olga’s face displays stout resolution – she had been aware of her husband’s plan all along, and this becomes the perfect opportunity for her to use the recording for her own purposes. However, Olga is not the only one whose life will be affected by the incriminating recording…