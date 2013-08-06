Alien Uprising

2013

A group of friends awake one morning to find all electricity and power shut off and an immense alien aircraft hovering in the air above their heads. Suddenly this regular group of friends is battling to survive as the entire human race is threatened by the alien army hovering ominously above. Aliens announce a hostile takeover of Earth by cutting off all power and communications, prompting a small band of survivors to fight for the human race in this sci-fi action-adventure featuring Jean-Claude Van Damme