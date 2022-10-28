1978

Alien Zone

  • Horror
  • Action
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 21st, 1978

Studio

Myriad Cinema International

A man who is having an affair with a married woman is dropped off on the wrong street when going back to his hotel. He takes refuge out of the rain when an old man invites him in. He turns out to be a mortician, who tells him the stories of the people who have wound up in his establishment over the course of four stories.

Cast

Ivor FrancisThe Mortician
Judith NovgrodMiss Sibiler
Burr DeBenningGrowski
Charles AidmanDetective Malcolm Toliver
Bernard FoxInspector McDowal
Richard GatesCantwell

