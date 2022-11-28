Aliens and Pyramids: Forbidden Knowledge

Not Available

Pyramids can be found in the Middle East, Latin America, Asia, Europe and The North American Continent. How were they constructed, and what was their purpose? If man built the pyramids on his own, then we would expect there would be an enormous effort to record such an achievement. However, no culture that had pyramids has any clue how they were built. Apparently, they did not have the means, knowledge, or technology to do so. The theory that aliens from another world may have assisted in building the great pyramid of Giza in Egypt, and other pyramids, could explain how some of the most amazing and mysterious engineering feats in human history were accomplished. Evidence of highly advanced engineering exists within the Great Pyramid and around the Giza Plateau.