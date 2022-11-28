Aliens Gone Wild

Not Available

The ships have landed and the extraterrestrials are on the rampage in this collection of the most terrifying sci-fi clips in Full Moon history. There's no place to hide from the violent onslaught of intergalactic horror, and as an army of evil aliens wreck havoc from Angel City to the desert wastelands, it's up to Jack Deth, Paul Dean, Zack Stone, and Bradbury to ensure the survival of the human race. With scenes directed by such Full Moon mainstays as Charles Band and Albert Band, and an all-star cast including Jeffrey Combs, Helen Hunt, Demi Moore, Julie Newmar, Bill Moseley, and George Takei, sci-fi fanatics are in for an out-of-this-world treat.