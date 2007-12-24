Aliens vs Predator: Requiem

2007

A sequel to 2004's Alien vs. Predator, the iconic creatures from two of the scariest film franchises in movie history wage their most brutal battle ever - in our own backyard. The small town of Gunnison, Colorado becomes a war zone between two of the deadliest extra-terrestrial life forms - the Alien and the Predator. When a Predator scout ship crash-lands in the hills outside the town, Alien Facehuggers and a hybrid Alien/Predator are released and begin to terrorize the town.