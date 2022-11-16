Not Available

A proud businessman Mr. Roy Chowdhury (Dilip Roy) stayed with his wife Samta (Shakuntala Barua), his daughter Rupa (Satabdi Roy) and his son Bikram (Soumitra Banerjee) in a hill town. The villagers knew him as a cruel and heartless person. Rupa went to meet a poor guy Sanjib (Prosenjit). They fell in love with each other. Sanjib stayed in a slum area. By profession, he was a milkman. He stayed with his widowed mother (Sumitra Mukherjee). On the other side, Sanjib's neighbor Biree (Biplab Chatterjee) stayed with his son and sister-in-law Padma (Sunetra Bhattacherjee). Bikram tried to rape the Padma, but Sanjib saved her. When Mr. Roychowdhury came to know that his daughter Rupa loved a poor person he became angry and tried to separate them. On the other side, Sanjib told his mother about Rupa. When his mother came to know that Rupa was Mr Roychowdhury's daughter she warned Sabjib about Mr. Roychowdhury. On that day she told him about their past.