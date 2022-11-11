Not Available

Alive Alive O – A Requiem for Dublin chronicles the heroes and the ever-changing heart of Dublin over a seven-year period. During this time, Merry Doyle’s lens captures the colourful characters of the city by focusing on Dublin street traders and their daily hustle and bustle. This invaluable record of vanished communities also depicts a city fighting to retain its soul in the midst of boom-time redevelopment. A young U2 play a benefit concert on Sheriff Street, maverick politician Tony Gregory fights the closure of Moore Street market and Dubliners (many of whom have since passed away) recall memories of a different city.