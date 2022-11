Not Available

Documentary about the life of one of the most acclaimed soneros of the salsa genre. Chamaco Ramírez became well known for his unparalleled skills in the art of improvisation, leaving his mark and influence over multiple generations of singers. The film presents a balanced account of his life through the investigation of the circumstances that surrounded his life, as well as his enigmatic death in the streets of the Bronx on March 26, 1983.