Alive and Ticking

Eva lives a happy life with her father, an unsuccessful but always optimistic car salesman, her consumerist mother, and her quirky grandmother. But Eva is a tad different - she suffers from Tourette's syndrome. Her family has long been accustomed to her tics and the accompanying insults and bullying, and Eva has come to grips with her role as an outsider. When her father gets a job offer to work in Berlin, they must suddenly leave their familiar surroundings. But Eva won't have it, this move must be prevented - at any price!
|Victoria Trauttmansdorff
|Mutter Strumpf
|Waldemar Kobus
|Daniel Strumpf
|Stefan Kurt
|Onkel Bernie
|Renate Delfs
|Oma Strumpf
|Falk Rockstroh
|Bankdirektor
|Katja Liebing
|Bankangestellte
