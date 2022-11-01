Alizée: En Concert

Not Available

This DVD allows you to see Alizée on stage in front of an enthusiastic live audience. Watching her in individual videos isn't the same. During the live concert she interacts with the audience, the band and the backup singers. The stage settings enhance the emotions expressed in the songs. She flirts with band members and fans. She dances with the backup dancers. Each song is presented with a different set. The light show and outfit colors make the concert a visual treat. The songs go from the slow, moody Amélie m'a dit to fast rap-like Mon maquis. When she sings Moi... Lolita the whole audience joins in. She can be sultry or athletically active. The concert is a visual, auditory, sensual delight.