Alkaline Trio: Halloween at the Metro

Chicago's own Alkaline Trio give a special hometown Halloween performance at the Metro, backed by the very people that know them best, the true fans. Alk3 pulls out all the stops with their quick-tempo melodies, heartbreaking lyrics, and hellbound priest costumes, ensuring a Halloween show never to be forgotten. Not since a Misfits show have punk rock and Halloween gone so well together. Shot on multi-camera (5) digital video, The Show Must Go Off DVD series set the benchmark for live punk DVD's.