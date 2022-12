Not Available

An undercover, government assassin meets a beautiful computer tech that is recovering from a break-up, he falls in love and trades his exotic life for domestic bliss. Three years later, on his birthday he finds out that he is the target of a multi-million dollar hit. And the hired killers have been stalking him for years, and could be anyone. Now they are on the run, their lives turned into a paranoid game, all the while trying to save act normal with his in-laws and neighbours.