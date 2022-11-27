Not Available

Mat Jenin is a hopeless dreamer who is the new village head of Kampung Alkesah, a position he reluctantly inherited from his late father, along with the mounting misfortunes that have been distressing his beloved village. At the advice of Pak Belalang, the village astrologer, Mat Jenin must embark on a quest to brave through Hutan Bahana to the summit of Gunung Saman and seek out the evil witch Nenek Kebayan. Only by doing the witch's bidding will the curse that she has put on the village be lifted, thus ensuring survival and happiness for his merry bunch of villagers. Mat Jenin soon discovers that this daring mission might be more than his great imagination could ever have conjured.