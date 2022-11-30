Not Available

Jalal Abu Al-Majd owns one of the turning workshops, and decides to travel to Germany to buy new machines, to modernize the workshop, and leaves the workshop in the care of his older brother (Sherif), who gets acquainted with (Hassanein) the imposter and his partner (Gina) who delude him to complete a deal of equipment for the workshop for 25 thousand (A pound) Sheriff considers a gain, and upon delivery, (Sherif) discovers that the equipment is nothing but red building bricks. (Sharif) decides to take revenge on (Hassanein) and (Gina) by killing them and recovering his money. (Jalal) returns from Germany and tries with (Sharif) to recover his money.