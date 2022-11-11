الخطيئه السابعه

Not Available

The wife is surprised that her husband Shaukat betrayed her with the maid, who put him at the head of the top men of tourism, and decides to behave in a sane manner avenging her husband in a strange way, seeking to divorce her servant from her poor husband and pay them to the traitor to marry her. She then sought divorce from him, and returned to continue her successful business in her touristic companies, while the conditions of the traitor husband deteriorated in a fit environment, and goes to an unknown after losing balance.