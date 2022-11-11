القرش الابيض

Not Available

Wajdi Beck (Mahmoud Ismail) is a rich young man suffering from women's rush to him, not for the sake of his person or his character, he knows that his form is not necessary, but for his wealth, and suffering seriously from pursuing the dancer Anayaat (Horeya Mohammad) Dancer Bakbarih cup of God, And his friend Anwar says that he does not hate women, but he wants a woman whom she loves for his own sake, a woman whom no one can take away from him, but which she loves for his money, and he who pays more can take it from him. In the way, he almost ran into his beautiful aristocratic girl (Leila Fawzi) and had to get her to her house. On the way she knew her and told her that he was the driver of the car and not the owner, and that the girls preferred the wealthy young man to the car, but told him that ethics were more important than money. Trying to identify them more