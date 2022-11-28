Not Available

With minimal supplies in modest backpacks, skateboarders; Ryan, Jordan and Samji began in Florida with filmmaker, Dale, and his bare essentials of camera gear. The group had the intention of illegally hopping trains from the Atlantic Ocean to the Pacific but with little idea of how to do it. All Aboard compares the trial-and-error process that comes with riding freight, filming skateboarding, and living without shelter, all while experiencing the comradery of skateboard culture across the United States. From downtown security to rail cops, from the streets to the yard, you always have to be looking over your shoulder.