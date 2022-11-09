Not Available

Glamour-obsessed Director Jonni Darkko loves a seeming contradiction: glamorous beauties into the hardest, raunchiest sex. His new "All About Ass" is more than three hours of nasty, one-on-one butt-fuck scenes pitting the veteran pornographer against five stunning sluts eagerly showcasing their extreme anal talents. Busty, tattooed 20-year-old Bonnie Rotten masturbates with a vibrator, invading both holes with a huge double-dong until her anus prolapses lewdly and she squirts an orgasmic shower of girl juice. Bonnie swallows Jonni's prick in a slobbery session of messy throat fucking until he spurts a massive load all over her pretty face. Smashing young blonde Zoey Monroe uses big anal toys while masturbating with a buzzing vibrator. The director pumps Zoey's elastic, gaping rectum and feeds the gorgeous doll his greasy dick ass-to-mouth.