Not Available

Five Stars for a documentary? YEAH! Few things could be more pleasant than spending two and a half hours with the handsomest man in the world (Lukas Ridgeston), the cutest guy in the world (Johan Paulik), the sexiest guy in the world (Ion Davidov), the world’s most beautiful (Sebastian Bonnet) and a bounteous bevy of other exquisite boys cavorting around in the nude, sucking, fucking, and just generally looking gorgeous.