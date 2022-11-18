All About Big Red Fire Engines/All About Construction

Not Available

Big Red Fire Engines It's four-alarm fun learning about engines, ladders, and much more as you find out what it's like to be on that big red truck, rushing out to fight a fire on an exciting, fun-filled video trip with real firefighters. Watch in awe as they use a tower ladder and bucket to battle a blaze, find out how to work the truck's controls, hook a hydrant up to a pumper, and even spend some time with the firehouse mascot, Spot! Construction Hop in the driver's seat and take a magic ride with Hard Hat Harry?, the construction genie, as he shows you the "biggest, baddest, most awesome construction equipment in the whole wide world" : bulldozers, excavators, clam diggers, forklifts, compacters, pile drivers, trackhoe buckets, barrier movers, and an off-road dump truck that's so heavy it would crack a road in two just by driving over it!