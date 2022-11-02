All About Building / All About Lumberjacks

Not Available

This fantastic double feature for kids is lead by Hard Hat Harry, and gives kids a look into the interesting world of construction. Perfect for the little builder in your life. "All About Building" (2007) depicts home construction from the ground up. Crews break ground using gigantic construction equipment like diggers and bulldozers. Watch as concrete slabs are slowly poured from a concrete mixer, trowel and darby. Prop up fortifications using bolts, hammers and drills. Watch as an array of powerful and unique tools and machines are used to place a roof over your home. With "Lumberjacks" (2007) get yourself ready to cut down massive trees, and use the newly formed pieces to make tree houses and toys. Utilizing a chainsaw and axe to cut huge trees, and then uproot the trees using the steel claws of a tractor. Sing-a-long as the happy lumberjacks enjoy themselves in song.