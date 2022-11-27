All About Darfur

Not Available

Civil strife in Sudan is explored in personal detail in this film from British-Sudanese filmmaker Taghreed Elsanhouri. Eschewing the nightmarish footage so prevalent on nightly newscasts to instead focus on the personal stories of those who have witnessed firsthand the horrors of genocide, Elsanhouri turns her lens on the troubled citizens of Sudan in a bid to understand their plight on a more humane level. By opening the lines of communication with her fellow Sudanese and offering a platform to voice their suggestions for building a brighter future, Elsanhouri exposes truths rarely discussed by the mainstream media.