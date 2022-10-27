Not Available

Deborah quickly cultivates a rabid legion of San Franciscan gore fans who help catapult her to new-found local celebrity-- business booms so quickly, she's forced to bring on a full film crew of like-minded misfits to meet the demand! Her adoring public, and even her biggest fan-- high school student Steven-- don’t realize that the murders in the movies are all too real. But will this brooding youth catch the blame as Deborah's steady stream of 'actors' keep disappearing at an ever-quickening pace? What grisly fate awaits those that dare enter the Victoria theatre? Find out in ALL ABOUT EVIL!