All About Gay Sex is a documentary about love and sex between men. The production of the film spanned seventeen months, from November 2008 to March 2010. A total of eighteen men were interviewed for the film, sixteen of which are featured in the film. Twelve of them are gay, one is bisexual, and three are transgender people. These men are ordinary and inconspicuous individuals from a variety of backgrounds, ranging from retired workers, barbers, students and merchants to clerks, freelancers, rural accountants, sex workers and high school teachers. The youngest is 20 years old, the oldest 53. They all live in Kunming, Yunnan. Kunming is an inland city in China where the economy is ailing and people adhere to conservative values. The men interviewed exhibit a love and sex life that boasts vitality, diversity, and open-mindedness.