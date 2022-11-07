Not Available

The DVD which has 6 disc is approximately 715 minutes long. The DVDs will also include special clips taken from Phuket, as well as all their hit music videos, an unreleased version of “Hoot” with individual member versions, album jacket and music video making-of films, and performances from SBS shows such as “Inkigayo” and “Kim Jung Eun’s Chocolate". All About Girls' Generation "Paradise in Phuket" also comes with a 44-page photobook. The six-part DVD also contains a variety show SNSD filmed in Phuket titled “Real Treasure“, a music video for “Echo“, a new music video for "Run Devil Run" released in 3D. and self-camera clips of each member talking about one another, their debut, family stories, how they stuck together throughout the hardships and the trainee days.