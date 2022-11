Not Available

An exciting mix of new and antique John Deere equipment in action - tractors, excavators, cultivators, dozers, planters, and dump trucks. See John Deere's biggest and new tractors along with legendary Johnny Poppers - including the 1925 Spoker D. Also Windrowers and Hay Balers. How the field is prepped, seeds planted, and then cultivated. We visit a John Deere Auction and the two-cylinder Expo.