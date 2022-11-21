Not Available

All About Kagney Linn Karter

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Third Degree Films

    See Kagney Linn Karter like you’ve never seen her before! Fans of this one-of-a-kind mouth-watering blonde will be lining up around the corner to catch a once-in-a-lifetime event only found here - Kagney’s very first anal scene! And that’s not all…this title also features her very first interracial scene! This vignette-based vehicle has your favorite blonde starlet playing the titillating roles of stripper, gangster, country girl and glamour girl – each scene a fantasy fuck fest to remember! This is a must-see collector’s item for the porn star aficionado!

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images