All About Love

Not Available

After being separated for years, former lovers Macy (Sandra Ng) and Anita (Vivian Chow) are reunited at a pregnancy seminar. After sharing the accidental circumstances that led to their respective pregnancies, the two fall back in love. However, to add to the trouble caused by the fathers of their babies (Eddie Cheung and William Chan), Anita also finds herself the victim of gender discrimination at work due to her pregnancy. Will Macy and Anita make it through the obstacles in the way of their reunion, and what roles will the two to-be-fathers end up playing in the women's lives?