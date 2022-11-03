All About Monster Trucks

Not Available

Hard Hat Harry takes his young friends Hillary and Mark for an up-close and personal adventure with monster trucks. They meet Frank, a real monster truck builder, and learn the secrets of how those mega machines are put together, including the frame, body and steering wheel. Then Frank shows them how to use the special high-powered super tools for putting on the huge 1,000-pound tires. Then it’s off to the races, as we watch monster trucks in action on the track and in the arena, crushing cars by driving right on top of them!