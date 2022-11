Not Available

The magic of the big top and the thrill of the rodeo are on full display here as Hard Hat Harry leads kids of all ages on a special tour of two of their favorite places. At the circus, they'll learn how to tame a leopard and what it takes to ride a motorcycle across a tightrope. And at the rodeo, they'll meet some national champions before discovering the ins and outs of sheep riding, barrel racing, pole bending and more.