Not Available

An over-populated, concrete-filled Los Angeles drives Maggie into fear and isolation. On the edge, her cries for change are neglected by her husband Ben. When she turns to her dysfunctional but affluent friends, Alex and Kyle, they propose an overnight camping trip to get away from the confines of the city and escape to the solitude of the mountains. Deep in the mountains, they encounter a self-proclaimed radical environmentalist, Birch. Although worlds apart, she and Maggie have an undeniable chemistry, encouraging Maggie to find her inner strength. New information sends the foursome on a journey where masks are ripped away and secrets are revealed. Accusations lead to violence, and desperation fuels an irreversible chain of events. Survival is uncertain...