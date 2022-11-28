All American Boy

Not Available

When Sean returns home for summer break after his freshman year at college, he immediately reconnects with all his old high school friends for an awesome break. Sean's feelings towards his shy friend James grows and decides this is the time to finally confess his long time crush. What Sean doesn't know is that James has a hidden Dark past that is about to surface and could potentially out Sean to his friends and family. Sean and Jame's must come face to face with their fears before both their lives are destroyed forever.