All American Drawback

The Dean and Board of Flunk Well College are arguing with its football coach, Bergen, about the team's star player, Charlie McCarthy, who is the only reason the team is a winning one, but who isn't doing well academically and could be pulled from the team if his grades and behavior don't improve. In other words, Charlie is a dummy in more ways than one. Beyond other problems Coach Bergen has with Charlie concerning the coach's girlfriend Joan, Coach Bergen has to get Charlie prepared to pass an exam administered by the Dean. Instead of cheating like he usually does, Charlie has his own way of dealing with the exam.