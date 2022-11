Not Available

TASTE OF REVENGE” Is a Wrestling revolution! ALL AMERICAN WRESTLING brings you again death-defying battles of warriors all for a taste of vengeance. Wrestling at itâ€s best! Defeated Heavy Weight Championâ€s coming back and overpowering his enemy during bloody rounds filled with suicidal stunts, hard-core matches and no-holds barred action. Straight from cable TV-All American Wrestling is an absolute destructing power.