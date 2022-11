Not Available

On April 8th 1994, Kurt Cobain - the lead singer of post-punk band Nirvana - was found dead in his Seattle home of an apparent shotgun wound to the head and three times the lethal dose of heroin in his system. Today, the cause of his death is still debated. This film charts the tragic downward spiral and increasing isolation of this hero of a generation, which even his marriage to Courtney Love and the birth of his daughter Frances Bean could not stop.