2017

We want more of Jai, Jas and Jeff many of you requested, that’s exactly what we have for you this week. Surf-lifesaver Jay put his big cock through the glory hole, followed by Surf-Lifesaver Jas and Country boy Jeff, through the second glory hole. After they have been sucked for a while they were in line to put it through for - more sucking, while they continued to watch lesbian porn.