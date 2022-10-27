All Cars Go To Heaven - Volume 1: The Washington Discovery Route

Not Available

Why did the team behind "The Smoking Tire" decide to drive 600 miles, off-road, in a cheap car that they bought over the phone? Is it because they have deep knowledge of outdoor survival and automotive maintenance? No. Definitely not. They did it because away from roads, street signs, people, and police, they would be free to experience every aspect of driving; the good, the bad, and the ugly. There's no one to say, "Don't stand on that moving car." or "Don't run into that." or, "That seems really stupid." If you love cars, total vehicular freedom is your idea of heaven. This series is about 4 guys testing the limits of automobiles, and bringing them to heaven.