From Henry Chalfant, the director genre defining documentary Style Wars, comes what was intended to be the first installment in a regular television series on New York's bludgeoning hip-hop culture, with a specific focus on graffiti. Funding fell through but the material was just to good be left to languish. Chalfant put together what he had and, like Style Wars, it continues to stand as a document of a culture in blossom.