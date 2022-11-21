Not Available

Set in Hawaii, All For Melissa is a touching, beautiful feature film that tells the story of a young man's coming to grips with the reality of his everyday life. It shows that even though you may not get the girl of your dreams, the movie star fantasy; sometimes the girl next door, your best friend, is better than any dream girl ever could be. What sets All For Melissa apart from other films of this genre is the role the landscape, culture, and spirit of the Hawaii plays in the film. This is a love letter to Hawaii, a big aloha, and mahalo to the land and the people of this state.