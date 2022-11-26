All for the Music

Not Available

Being responsible for all stages of the production of an album, Deck contributed to the success of artists such as Pitty, Sorriso Maroto and Cachorro Grande. The film “Tudo Pela Música” tells the story of this business and family saga - João, his wife and son, Rafael Ramos, run the company - and offers a good overview of the Brazilian music market. Testimonials from record company executives, competitors, artists and the family itself make viewers immerse themselves in the history of the music industry in recent years and its transformations.