All Fowled Up

1955

Intending to catch a chicken for his dinner, little Henery the Chicken Hawk ventures onto the farm of the eternally feuding Foghorn Leghorn and barnyard dog. Foghorn tries to dump a load of concrete on top of the dog, but the chute for dropping the concrete suddenly extends itself to a position directly above Foghorn, who is covered over by the concrete and frozen in a "Thinker" pose. Little Henery attaches a rope to the cement-laden Foghorn and drags him home for a tough-to-chew chicken dinner.